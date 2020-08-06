Left Menu
INTERVIEW-Fauci expects tens of millions of coronavirus vaccine doses at start of 2021

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-08-2020 02:07 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 01:56 IST
Fauci said he has not seen any pressure from the White House to announce a vaccine close to the Nov. 3 election, in the hopes of boosting President Donald Trump's re-election chances. Image Credit: Flickr

Drug manufacturers will likely have tens of millions of doses of a coronavirus vaccine in the early part of next year, with production ramping up so that it hits a billion doses by the end of 2021, Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. government official on infectious diseases, said in a Reuters interview on Wednesday.

Fauci said he has not seen any pressure from the White House to announce a vaccine close to the Nov. 3 election, in the hopes of boosting President Donald Trump's re-election chances. He added that regulators have promised "they are not going to let political considerations interfere" with the approval of a COVID-19 vaccine and "safety and efficacy" will be primary considerations.

