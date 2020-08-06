Left Menu
No Turkish hospitals at capacity due to COVID-19, health minister says

Claims are unfounded," Koca said on Twitter. Doctors in coronavirus hotspots, including Ankara and the southeastern city of Gaziantep, told Reuters that hospitals are logging more cases than are reflected in the official nationwide count, with some ICUs and emergency rooms at capacity.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 06-08-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 15:21 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@drfahrettinkoca)

Doctors in coronavirus hotspots, including Ankara and the southeastern city of Gaziantep, told Reuters that hospitals are logging more cases than are reflected in the official nationwide count, with some ICUs and emergency rooms at capacity. Official figures indicate the virus has killed 5,784 people and infected 236,112 in Turkey, with 93% having recovered. The Health Ministry reported 1,178 new cases on Wednesday.

