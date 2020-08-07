Mexico's coronavirus death toll tops 50,000

Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 6,590 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 819 fatalities, bringing the country's totals to 462,690 cases and 50,517 deaths.

The virus is spreading quickly; just over two weeks ago, the health ministry reported 40,000 deaths. Mexico has now the third highest death toll in the world, after Brazil, which is approaching 100,000, and the United States, which is approaching 160,000.

Health ministry officials have said that both the number of both cases and deaths in Mexico are likely significantly higher than reported. * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.