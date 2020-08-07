UK's Sunak: BoE forecasts show improvement, but hardship ahead

UK's Sunak: BoE forecasts show improvement, but hardship aheadReuters | London | Updated: 07-08-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 12:13 IST
British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday the Bank of England's new economic forecasts represented an improvement on the old ones, but he acknowledged that they show hardship lies ahead.
"It's an improvement from when they last did their forecast," Sunak told BBC News.
"But... they are right to say that hardship lies ahead."
