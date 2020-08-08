Left Menu
COVID-19: Recovery figure exceeds fresh cases again in Nagaland

The number of patients who recovered from COVID-19 on Saturday in Nagaland surpassed that of fresh infections for the second time in three days, health officials said.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 08-08-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 21:42 IST
The number of patients who recovered from COVID-19 on Saturday in Nagaland surpassed that of fresh infections for the second time in three days, health officials said. While 69 people, including a 93-year-old man and his wife who is 79, were cured of the disease, only 31 tested positive for the virus, they said.

This is the second highest single-day recovery after August 6 when 134 patients got cured of COVID-19 and 82 people were infected. Earlier on July 7, 19 new cases were reported in the state and 60 people were released from hospitals after recovery.

Nagaland's recovery rate is now 33 per cent, officials said adding that 893 people have been cured of the disease in the state so far. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 2,688 with 31 people in four districts testing positive on Saturday.

Nagaland now has 1,785 active cases, seven have died and three migrated to other states. "Out of 607 samples tested, 31 new positive cases have been detected 12 in Kohima, 10 in Dimapur, 6 in Zunheboto and 3 in Wokha district," Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom tweeted.

Out of the 31 fresh cases, 11 are from the armed forces, said state Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Dr Nyan Kikon..

