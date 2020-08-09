Goa to get second COVID-19 facility in Ponda, tweets CM Sawant

The sub-district hospital in Pondain North Goa will be converted into a COVID-19 facility, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted on Sunday

The state's only COVID-19 treatment facility is the200-bed ESI Hospital in Margao and the one at Ponda will be the second one to fight the outbreak, Sawant added

"To ensure that best of healthcare facilities are made available for people in the state and to further strengthen our fight against coronavirus pandemic, the Sub DistrictHospital at Ponda is being converted into a full fledged#COVID19 Hospital," he tweeted.