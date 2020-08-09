Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic

Australia’s second-most populous state, Victoria, reported its deadliest day of the COVID-19 outbreak on Sunday, with 17 people dying, as police thwarted a planned anti-mask rally in the capital of Melbourne. Victoria, at the centre of a second wave of infections in Australia, reported 394 cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, compared with a daily average of 400-500 over the past week. The new deaths bring the state's total to 210. Philippine reports 61 more coronavirus deaths, biggest spike in three weeks

The Philippines on Sunday recorded 61 more coronavirus deaths, the highest daily increase in fatalities reported since July 18, taking the country's death tally to 2,270. A health ministry bulletin also reported 3,109 more infections, bringing the total confirmed cases to 129,913. U.S. sets record as coronavirus cases top 5 million

The United States set a record for coronavirus cases on Saturday, with more than 5 million people now infected, according to a Reuters tally, as the country's top infectious diseases official offered hope earlier this week that an effective vaccine might be available by year-end. With one out of every 66 residents infected, the United States leads the world in COVID-19 cases, according to a Reuters analysis. The country has recorded more than 160,000 deaths, nearly a quarter of the world's total. Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 555 to 215,891: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 555 to 215,891, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. The reported death toll rose by one to 9,196, the tally showed. New Zealand records 100 days without domestic virus case but warns against complacency

New Zealand marked 100 days without a domestic transmission of the coronavirus on Sunday, but warned against complacency as countries like Vietnam and Australia which once had the virus under control now battle a resurgence in infections. New Zealand's successful fight against COVID-19 has made the Pacific island nation of 5 million one of the safest places in the world right now. Hong Kong reports 72 new coronavirus cases

Hong Kong reported 72 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, of which 63 were locally transmitted, as authorities continued efforts to contain a resurgence of infections in the global financial hub over the past month. More than 4,000 people have been infected in Hong Kong since January, 51 of whom have died. Sunday's figure was slightly up from Saturday's 69 cases. Vietnam reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Vietnam's health ministry on Sunday reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and an additional death, taking the country's total tally to 841, with 11 fatalities. All of the new cases are linked to the central city of Danang, where the new outbreak began late last month, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. Coronavirus case emerges at second mine in Papua New Guinea

The novel coronavirus has been detected at a second mine in Papua New Guinea, after an employee at the Lihir Mine owned by Newcrest Mining Ltd tested positive for the disease. The 30-year-old male, who flew in from Port Moresby at the end of July, is among 26 confirmed cases reported on Sunday by the National Pandemic Control Centre in the capital Port Moresby. Indonesia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,893, deaths by 65: official data

Indonesia reported 1,893 more novel coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking the total tally to 125,396 infections, the country's COVID-19 taskforce website showed. The number of death rose 65 on Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths to 5,723. Eastman Kodak's $765 million U.S. loan agreement on hold after recent allegations

Eastman Kodak Co's $765 million loan agreement with the U.S. government to produce pharmaceutical ingredients has been put on hold due to "recent allegations of wrongdoing," the U.S. International Development Finance Corp (DFC) said. Earlier this week, senior Democratic lawmakers asked federal regulators to investigate securities transactions made by the company and its executives around the time it learned it could receive the government loan.