MP: 13 pc Indore COVID-19 patients recovered in home isolation

Some 13 per cent of the COVID-19 patients in Indore, the worst-affected district in Madhya Pradesh, have recovered in home isolation, an official said on Monday. He said the home isolation programme, where doctors supervise patients with the help of a mobile app, was started in the district three months ago.

After a recent surge in cases in the state, MP Chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed officials to promote the home isolation programme to treat asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms. In a tweet on Sunday, Chouhan said, "Home isolation of patients with common symptoms should be encouraged so that seriously ill patients can be treated in hospitals. Ensure use of apps and other necessary tools for real time monitoring." Speaking to PTI on Monday, Indore District Collector Manish Singh said, "Since May 5, a total of 786 patients have recovered from COVID-19 by undergoing treatment while staying at home. These include patients with mild or no symptoms. This is 13 per cent of total number of recovered cases which stands at 5,961." He added that the district administration was working to strengthen the home isolation programme.

Dr Sunil Gangarade, coordinator of the Health Department's home isolation programme in Indore, said the 786 patients include a two-year-old girl as well as an 85-year-old woman. He said information about patients are received by supervising doctors in real-time using the Indore Municipal Corporation's mobile app 'Indore 311'.

Those under home isolation are given a pulse oximeter to check oxygen levels and pulse, he added..