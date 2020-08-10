Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: 13 pc Indore COVID-19 patients recovered in home isolation

He said the home isolation programme, where doctors supervise patients with the help of a mobile app, was started in the district three months ago. After a recent surge in cases in the state, MP Chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed officials to promote the home isolation programme to treat asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 10-08-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 15:22 IST
MP: 13 pc Indore COVID-19 patients recovered in home isolation

Some 13 per cent of the COVID-19 patients in Indore, the worst-affected district in Madhya Pradesh, have recovered in home isolation, an official said on Monday. He said the home isolation programme, where doctors supervise patients with the help of a mobile app, was started in the district three months ago.

After a recent surge in cases in the state, MP Chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed officials to promote the home isolation programme to treat asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms. In a tweet on Sunday, Chouhan said, "Home isolation of patients with common symptoms should be encouraged so that seriously ill patients can be treated in hospitals. Ensure use of apps and other necessary tools for real time monitoring." Speaking to PTI on Monday, Indore District Collector Manish Singh said, "Since May 5, a total of 786 patients have recovered from COVID-19 by undergoing treatment while staying at home. These include patients with mild or no symptoms. This is 13 per cent of total number of recovered cases which stands at 5,961." He added that the district administration was working to strengthen the home isolation programme.

Dr Sunil Gangarade, coordinator of the Health Department's home isolation programme in Indore, said the 786 patients include a two-year-old girl as well as an 85-year-old woman. He said information about patients are received by supervising doctors in real-time using the Indore Municipal Corporation's mobile app 'Indore 311'.

Those under home isolation are given a pulse oximeter to check oxygen levels and pulse, he added..

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

55 years after riots, Watts neighborhood still bears scars

There were no fires this time in Watts. There was no looting, no shooting and no National Guard troops patrolling. Protesters filled the streets around the country in late May and June following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floy...

WHO says it trusts G7 to act together on crises amid overhaul talk

The World Health Organization trusts powerful nations such as the Group of Seven to reach a consensus on how to approach health crises such as the coronavirus, Mike Ryan, head of WHOs emergencies programme, said on Monday. France and German...

Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE DPE AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE. ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSELUSDINR 74.2 75.7 74.14 75.86EURINR 86.96 89.87 86.89...

Lebanese Justice Minister resigns

Beirut Lebanon, August 10 ANISputnik Lebanese Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm has submitted her resignation to Prime Minister Hassan Diab, MTV Lebanon broadcaster reported on Monday. Information Minister Manal Abdel-Samad and Environment...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020