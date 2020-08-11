Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patient's kin accuse Jabalpur hospital doctors of attacking them, lodge FIR

Family members of a patient in Jabalpur have filed an FIR alleging that the doctors at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, attacked them.

ANI | Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 11-08-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 16:20 IST
Patient's kin accuse Jabalpur hospital doctors of attacking them, lodge FIR
Sanjeev Uikey, Additional SP, Jabalpur, while speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Family members of a patient in Jabalpur have filed an FIR alleging that the doctors at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, attacked them. Sanjeev Uikey, additional SP, Jabalpur, said that there was a dispute between the family members and doctors, following which an FIR has been lodged by the family members.

"This incident happened on August 8. A patient tested negative for COVID-19 and was shifted to another ward. The family members of the patient alleged that he was not treated properly by doctors which led to his death," said Uikey. "Owing to this there was tension between the family members and doctors, and some videos also went viral. The family members lodged an FIR. We will investigate the case and take action accordingly," he added.

Earlier, the deceased's brother Pawan Jain said they were assaulted by the doctors and their belongings were snatched and broken. "Our brother died due to oxygen deficiency. Our nephew repeatedly asked the doctor for oxygen but he did not listen and he said he will make a video of the incident. In reaction to that, they closed the doors and switched off the power supply and started hitting us. They even snatched our belongings and broke our phones," he had said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP to field Jai Prakash Nishad as candidate for Rajya Sabha bypolls in UP

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday finalised Jai Prakash Nishad as the partys candidate for by-elections to the Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh. The Central Election Committee of the BJP finalised Nishads name today.The information r...

German authorities conduct raids in money laundering probe

German authorities raided an import-export company and the home of a businessman in the state of Brandenburg on Tuesday on suspicion he was involved in a scheme to launder millions of euros dollars for Russian criminals, prosecutors said. T...

EU to provide EUR1.65 million in humanitarian aid to support those affected by flooding in South Asia

The European Union is providing EUR1.65 million in humanitarian aid funding to support those affected by flooding in South Asia, particularly in India, Bangladesh and Nepal. In response to severe flooding that have affected South Asia--most...

COVID-19 casts shadow on Janmashthami celebrations in Bengal

Janmashthami turned out to be a low-key affair this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with just a handful of priests performing the rituals at most shrines on Tuesday, and devotees giving their temple visit a miss amid the restrictions in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020