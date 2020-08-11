Spain's total coronavirus cases rise to 326,612
Spain's health ministry reported 1,418 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, below last week's peaks. In total, more than 28,500 people have died from the disease in Spain, one of Europe's hardest-hit countries by COVID-19.Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 11-08-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 21:53 IST
Spain's health ministry reported 1,418 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, below last week's peaks. Cumulative cases, which also include results from antibody tests on people who may have recovered, increased further to reach a total of 326,612.
The disease claimed 64 lives over the past seven days, the statistics showed. In total, more than 28,500 people have died from the disease in Spain, one of Europe's hardest-hit countries by COVID-19. Since lifting a nationwide lockdown, Spain has struggled to contain a rise in new infections, with heavy concentrations in the populous regions of Madrid and Catalonia.
New infections recorded on Monday and Tuesday were however below last week's peak of 1,895, reported on Friday.
