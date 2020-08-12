Left Menu
With spike of 60,963 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 23,29,639

As many as 60,963 new coronavirus cases in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to over 23 lakhs, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 10:06 IST
With spike of 60,963 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 23,29,639
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 60,963 new coronavirus cases in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to over 23 lakhs, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 834 new coronavirus deaths reported in India and the cumulative toll has reached 46,091.

The total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 23,29,639 including 6,43,948 active cases, 16,39,600 cured/discharged/migrated. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,33,439 samples, the highest so far were tested for COVID-19 on August 11.

Over 2.60 crores samples have been tested so far.

