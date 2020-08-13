Trump: U.S. Post Office, election funds stalling coronavirus relief talks

Trump: U.S. Post Office, election funds stalling coronavirus relief talksReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:33 IST
Democrat demands that a coronavirus relief bill include federal aid for the currently overtaxed post office and funding for the upcoming U.S. election have become major sticking points in negotiations for legislation members of both say needs to be passed soon, President Donald Trump said on Thursday.
"The items are the post office and the $3.5 billion for mail-in voting," he told Fox Business Network, saying Democrats want to give the post office $25 billion. "If we don't make the deal, that means can't have the money, that means they can't have universal mail-in voting. It's just can't happen."
- READ MORE ON:
- Democrat
- Donald Trump
- Fox Business Network
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Hong Kong blocks 12 democrats from election as China security law shadow looms
White House blames Democrats for failure to renew federal jobless benefits
EXCLUSIVE-Republicans, Democrats agree on one thing: Doubt about fair election –Reuters/Ipsos poll
Trump offers, Democrats reject fix for $600 jobless benefit
Senate Democrats want to grill Homeland Security over Portland protest surveillance