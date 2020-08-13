Left Menu
Development News Edition

Novavax says SK bioscience to supply antigen for coronavirus vaccine

SK bioscience will start producing the antigen at its vaccine facility in South Korea this month, the companies said. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) has invested up to $384 million to help develop and produce Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 18:42 IST
Novavax says SK bioscience to supply antigen for coronavirus vaccine

Novavax Inc said on Thursday South Korea's SK bioscience would manufacture a component of the U.S. drug developer's experimental coronavirus vaccine in a bid to boost its supply.

The companies also said they had signed a letter of intent with the Republic of Korea's Ministry of Health and Welfare to make the vaccine available in South Korea. SK bioscience will start producing the antigen at its vaccine facility in South Korea this month, the companies said.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) has invested up to $384 million to help develop and produce Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax said it had committed to develop and manufacture significant amounts of the vaccine to be distributed by a global vaccine facility co-led by CEPI.

The U.S. government said in July it would pay Novavax $1.6 billion to help cover costs related to testing and manufacturing the vaccine, and aims to procure 100 million doses by January 2021.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi rains: Heaviest spell this monsoon season so far; city grapples with waterlogging woes

Delhi on Thursday witnessed the heaviest spell of rains this monsoon season which inundated low-lying areas and threw traffic out of gear. According to the India Meteorological Department IMD, the Ayanagar weather station recorded 106.9 mm ...

Allowing sale of EVs without pre-fitted battery not well thought-out move: Mahindra Electric

Mahindra Electric on Thursday lashed out at the governments move to allow sale and registration of electric vehicles EV without pre-fitted batteries, saying no country in the world allows such a system and the step has not been thought thro...

Trump holds up coronavirus aid to block Democrats' bid for election funding

Funding for the U.S. Postal Service and to shore up election infrastructure became a major sticking point in congressional talks on coronavirus relief, as President Donald Trump on Thursday vowed to block any money to facilitate mail-in vot...

Senior Muslim Brotherhood figure dies in prison in Egypt

Essam el-Erian, a senior leader of Egypts Muslim Brotherhood, died in prison in Cairo on Thursday after suffering a heart attack, prison sources, a lawyer and local media said.Erian, 66, had served as deputy leader of the Brotherhoods Freed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020