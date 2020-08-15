Left Menu
Development News Edition

Record 57,381 COVID-19 patients discharged in a day, recovery rate rises to 71.61 pc: Health ministry

The number of people in India who have recuperated from COVID-19 went past 18 lakh on Saturday with a record 57,381 patients discharged in 24 hours pushing the recovery rate to 71.61 per cent, according to the health ministry data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 15:21 IST
Record 57,381 COVID-19 patients discharged in a day, recovery rate rises to 71.61 pc: Health ministry

The number of people in India who have recuperated from COVID-19 went past 18 lakh on Saturday with a record 57,381 patients discharged in 24 hours pushing the recovery rate to 71.61 per cent, according to the health ministry data. India's 'test, track and treat' strategy has achieved another peak with 8,68,679 COVID-19 tests done in a 24 hours taking the cumulative tests done till Friday to more than 2.85 crore, the ministry said.

Twelve states and union territories have reported their recovery rates above the national average. In 30 states and UTs the COVID-19 recovery rate is more than 50 per cent, it highlighted. Delhi has the highest recovery rate of 89.87 per cent followed by Tamil Nadu at 81.62 per cent, Gujarat 77.53 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 74.70 per cent, West Bengal 73.25 per cent, Rajasthan 72.84 per cent, Telangana 72.72 per cent and Odisha 71.98 per cent.

With more patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation, the total number of recoveries have surged to 18,08,936. "The gap between the number of recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has increased and crossed 11 lakh (11,40,716 today). This is a result of coordinated efforts of the Centre, state and UTs which has led to a continuous increase in average daily recoveries," the ministry said. There are 6,68,220 active COVID-19 cases, the actual caseload of the country, which is 26.45 per cent of the total cases. They are under active medical supervision, the health ministry said.

Focus on effective treatment in hospitals, supervised home isolation, use of non-invasive oxygen support, improved services of the ambulances for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment, upgradation of clinical management skills of doctors treating COVID-19 patients have in tandem resulted in seamless efficient patient management, it said. "This has ensured that India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is maintained below the global average. It is on a continuous positive slide and currently stands at 1.94 per cent," the ministry said. Graded and evolving response has resulted in a testing strategy that steadily widened the testing net in the country. To keep up with this strategy, the testing lab network is being continuously strengthened which now consists of 1,465 labs of which 968 are in the government sector and 497 private. India's COVID-19 tally reached 25,26,192 on Saturday with a spike of 65,002 cases, while the death-toll climbed to 49,036 with 996 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours, the health ministry data updated on Saturday 8 am showed.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia produces first batch of COVID-19 vaccine - Interfax

Russia has produced the first batch of its new vaccine for COVID-19, the Interfax news agency quoted the health ministry as saying on Saturday, hours after the ministry reported the start of manufacturing.Some scientists said they fear that...

Mamata meets Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at his official residence during a courtesy visit. Banerjee was accompanied by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha and Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, among ...

Ex-Vice Marshal Subramaniam pens book on conflicts since 1972

Retired Air Vice Marshal Arjun Subramaniam will come out with a comprehensive account of war and conict in contemporary India&#160;over&#160;the past ve decades next month. Full Spectrum Indias Wars, 1972-2020 is a sequel to the military hi...

Ex-Vice Marshal Subramaniam pens book on conflicts since 1972

Retired Air Vice Marshal Arjun Subramaniam will come out with a comprehensive account of war and conict in contemporary India&#160;over&#160;the past ve decades next month. Full Spectrum Indias Wars, 1972-2020 is a sequel to the military hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020