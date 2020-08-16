Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 count surges to 3,995
ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 16-08-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 14:32 IST
The tally for coronavirus cases has surged to 3,995 in Himachal Pradesh, informed the state health department on Sunday.
The figure includes 1,307 active cases and 2,635 recoveries.
So far, 17 deaths due to the infectious virus have been recorded in the state. (ANI)
