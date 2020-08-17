Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi flags off mobile clinic, equipped to Holy Family Hospital

Shri Naqvi said that the passionate commitment of the people and the strong will of the Government during the Corona pandemic, has resulted in India speedily becoming self-reliant in the health sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 14:19 IST
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi flags off mobile clinic, equipped to Holy Family Hospital
Shri Naqvi said that the Government is making continuous efforts towards modernization of health facilities. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said here that pandemic peril has proved to be a positive period of "Care, Commitment and Confidence" for Indians, which has set an example for the entire humanity across the world.

While flagging off a mobile clinic, equipped with latest health care facilities, given by the Ministry of Minority Affairs' National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC), to Holy Family Hospital, New Delhi, Shri Naqvi said that there has been a significant change in the lifestyle of the people and work culture. The people are now more committed to service and responsibilities towards society.

Shri Naqvi said that the passionate commitment of the people and the strong will of the Government during the Corona pandemic, has resulted in India speedily becoming self-reliant in the health sector. India has not only become self-reliant in the production of N-95 masks, PPE, ventilators and other equipment; the country has also helped other nations.

Shri Naqvi said that earlier there was only one Lab for Corona testing in our country. "Today there is a network of 1400 Labs, spread in every corner of the country. In the initial stage of the Corona crisis, only 300 tests could be conducted in one day, but in such a short span of time, today we can conduct more than 7 lakh tests per day", he said. He added, "National Digital Health Mission has been launched. Every Indian will be given a health ID. National Digital Health Mission will bring a new revolution in India's health sector. All tests of an individual, every disease, which doctor gave which medicine, reports, all this information will be contained in this one health ID."

Shri Naqvi said that the world's largest health care scheme "Modi Care" has become the guarantee of health and well-being of the people. "Modi Care" has covered about 40 per cent of the country's population. The steps taken by the Government in the health care sector during the last 6 years have ensured that despite huge population, India has been successful in containing the effect of the Corona pandemic to a great extent.

Shri Naqvi said that the Government is making continuous efforts towards modernization of health facilities. 22 new AIIMS and 157 new Medical Colleges are being constructed in the country. In five years, the MBBS and MD seats have been increased for more than 45 thousand students. More than 1.5 lakh "wellness centres" have been started in the villages. These "wellness centres" have helped the villages immensely during the Corona pandemic.

Shri Naqvi said that during this Corona period, the Government provided free ration to more than 80 crore people; about 90 thousand crore rupees were transferred directly into the bank accounts of the needy people. These gigantic measures ensured that the crisis did not convert into calamity.

Shri Naqvi said that more than 1500 Health Care Assistants, who have been trained under skill development programme of the Minority Affairs Ministry, are assisting in the treatment of Corona patients. These Health Care Assistants include 50 per cent girls who are assisting in the treatment of Corona patients in various hospitals and health care centres across the country. This year, more than 2000 other Health Care Assistants will be trained by the Minority Affairs Ministry.

The Ministry is providing one-year training to Health Care Assistants through various health organisations and reputed hospitals of the country. 16 Haj Houses across the country have been given to state governments for quarantine and isolation facilities for Corona affected people. Various state governments are utilising the facilities at these Haj Houses as per their needs.

Shri Naqvi said that the mobile clinic, provided by the Minority Affairs Ministry's NMDFC under CSR programme, will be operated by Holy Family Hospital, New Delhi to provide latest health facilities to poor, weaker sections. It is equipped with Emergency Multi Para Monitor, Oxygen facility and Auto Loading Stretcher, which are essential and lifesaving facilities for any emergency patient.

Shri Naqvi said that NMDFC has also extended support to Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (PRC) Mohali of the Ministry of Defence by providing modified scooters, physiotherapy equipment and other requisite tools & equipment for the treatment of soldiers suffering from disabilities during the war. These equipment are helping the soldiers living a normal life.

Rev. Anil Couto, Archbishop of Delhi; Shri P.K. Das, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs; Fr. George, Director, Holy Family Hospital; Shri Shahbaz Ali, CMD, NMDFC and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala gold smuggling case: Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair sent to judicial custody till Aug 26

Three key accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case -- Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh, and Sandeep Nair -- were sent to judicial custody till August 26 by a Kochi court on Monday. Principal Sessions Court in Ernakulam remanded the th...

India men's football team lauds decision to reschedule World Cup qualifiers

The Indian mens football team has welcomed AFCs decision to reschedule the Asian qualifying matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that health of the players is paramount. Last week, the Asian ...

CB-CID office shut for fumigation as 2 contract COVID-19

The office of CB-CID, where three accused in the case relating to the death of Sri Lankan don Angoda Lokka were interrogated, was closed on Monday as two police personnel tested COVID-19 positive. One Special Sub-inspector in the CB-CID tea...

With no aid coming due to COVID fear, family transports body on bicycle

With no one reportedly coming to their aid due to the COVID-19 scare, a family was forced to transport a body on a bicycle amid heavy rains at a village in Belagavi district on Sunday. As the video of the incident went viral, the Congress s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020