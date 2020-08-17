Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 tests in India cross 3 crore-mark

The total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed the 3 crore-mark in India, with the Union Health ministry asserting on Monday that the "new landmark" has been achieved due to expanded diagnostic lab network and facilitation for easy testing across the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 18:31 IST
COVID-19 tests in India cross 3 crore-mark

The total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed the 3 crore-mark in India, with the Union Health ministry asserting on Monday that the "new landmark" has been achieved due to expanded diagnostic lab network and facilitation for easy testing across the country. A total of 3,00,41,400 samples have been tested until August 16 with 7,31,697 samples being tested on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

In a testament to the focussed, consistent and coordinated efforts of the Centre, and the State and UT governments, India has set a new landmark of conducting three crore tests, the Union Health ministry said in a statement. Expanded diagnostic lab network and facilitation for easy testing across the country have given a substantial boost to the testing capacity, it said.

"With 7,31,697 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, India is on its resolved drive to increase its testing capacity to 10 lakh tests daily," the ministry said. Building on this achievement, the Tests Per Million (TPM) have seen a sharp increase to 21,769, it said.

While the cumulative testing rose from 1.2 crore on July 14 to three crore on August 16, the positivity rate has seen a rise from 7.5 per cent to 8.81 per cent in the same period, the statement said. "Although higher number of tests will push the positivity rate initially, but as the Delhi experience has amply shown, it will eventually lower when combined with other measures such as prompt isolation, tracking and timely clinical management," the ministry said.

Noting that aggressive testing leads to early identification and isolation of COVID-19 positive cases, the ministry said this coupled with efficient clinical treatment brings the fatality rate down. "Thus, enhanced and timely testing is not only keeping the Positivity Rate low but also the Fatality Rate low," it said.

A prominent determinant of the evolving testing strategy is the steadily widening diagnostic lab network in the country, the ministry. This has significantly grown from one lab at Pune in early January 2020 to 1,470 today, including 969 labs in the government sector and 501 private labs, it said.

The total number of labs comprise 754 Real-Time RT PCR-based testing labs, 599 TrueNat-based testing labs and 117 CBNAAT-based testing labs. India's COVID-19 tally rose to 26,47,663 on Monday with a single-day spike of 57,981 infections, while the death toll crossed the 50,000 mark with 941 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The recoveries surged to 19,19,842, pushing the recovery rate to 72.51 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus stops some potash output amid protests - TASS

Some fertiliser production has stopped at Belarusian potash miner Belaruskali after a number of its workers joined protests over the countrys disputed election, TASS news agency cited the miners labour union as saying on Monday. The scale o...

Hateful content: Delhi Assembly panel to summon Facebook officials

A Delhi Assembly panel on peace and harmony said on Monday that it will summon Facebook officials over complaints about the social media platforms alleged deliberate and intentional inaction to contain hateful content in India. The developm...

Former BJP leader joins TMC in Bengal

Accusing the BJP government at the Centre of not fulfilling its promises and ignoring the interests of West Bengal, former saffron party leader Krishanu Mitra on Monday joined the TMC here in the presence of senior leaders and office-bearer...

Migrants return to Delhi as India's COVID-19 deaths top 50,000

Indias COVID-19 deaths topped 50,000 on Monday, five months after the country reported its first such fatality, as migrant workers poured back into major cities in hopes of regaining work after the easing of anti-virus restrictions. Hundred...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020