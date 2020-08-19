Left Menu
New Zealand reports 5 new virus cases amid record testing

A sixth infection was found in a quarantined traveler who had returned from Qatar. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says 500 more military personnel would be deployed to quarantine hotels as the nation looks to reduce the number of private security guards it employs and tighten its border controls.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 19-08-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 15:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand appears to be gaining control over a coronavirus outbreak in Auckland after just five new community infections were reported Wednesday amid record levels of testing and contact tracing. A sixth infection was found in a quarantined traveler who had returned from Qatar.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says 500 more military personnel would be deployed to quarantine hotels as the nation looks to reduce the number of private security guards it employs and tighten its border controls. Health authorities have still not figured out how the outbreak began after the country went 102 days without the virus spreading in the community.

The discovery of the outbreak last week prompted authorities to put the nation's largest city into a two-week lockdown..

