Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK government faces more criticism after latest school exam problem

Exam board Pearson announced late on Wednesday that it would recalculate grades for BTECs, specialist work-related qualifications, just hours before students were due to receive their results. Its decision came days after the government bowed to pressure from angry pupils, teachers and lawmakers and ditched an algorithm that had downgraded A-level results for almost 40% of school leavers last week, with those in disadvantaged areas more adversely affected.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 13:05 IST
UK government faces more criticism after latest school exam problem

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government was facing fresh criticism on Thursday over its handling of grading for school exams after results for hundreds of thousands of students were pulled.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has been accused of overseeing a fiasco over how grades have been awarded to teenagers who were unable to take their exams because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Exam board Pearson announced late on Wednesday that it would recalculate grades for BTECs, specialist work-related qualifications, just hours before students were due to receive their results.

Its decision came days after the government bowed to pressure from angry pupils, teachers and lawmakers and ditched an algorithm that had downgraded A-level results for almost 40% of school leavers last week, with those in disadvantaged areas more adversely affected. Students were told on Monday they would now be awarded the grade that their teachers had predicted for them based on past performance, and that process is also being adopted for younger pupils receiving their GCSE results on Thursday.

However, Pearson said that change meant it was now having to change its BTEC grades. "We have become concerned about unfairness, including consistency with the approaches now being used for GCSE and A Levels," it said in a statement.

Williamson has been accused of ignoring warnings that the grading system would lead to unfair results and both he and Johnson have been lampooned by the media for their handling of the issue. "Every step of this way there are problems you have to encounter and deal with, and we are dealing with them swiftly," schools minister Nick Gibb told BBC television. "We're working, as I said, night and day to get these issues right."

He echoed Williamson's apology for the uncertainty and confusion caused. "Gavin Williamson was warned again and again about the problems with the grading algorithm, and each time, he did nothing," said Kate Green, the opposition Labour Party's education spokeswoman. "This endless pattern of incompetence is no way to run a country."

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian family system must serve as model for other countries to emulate: VP Naidu

The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today cautioned that development challenges will become more difficult to resolve as the population size increases.He was addressing the gathering virtually after releasing two reports Status of Sex...

Poland's foreign minister resigns - PAP

Polands Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz has submitted his resignation, the ministry said on Thursday. Czaputowicz signalled in July he may quit as the ruling Law and Justice PiS party announced it plans some personnel changes in the gove...

Islamic State bride sold her wedding present: an AK47

A German woman who joined the Islamic State group fell on such hard times that she had to sell her wedding present, an AK47 rifle, according to prosecutors in Germany. In a statement Thursday, German federal prosecutors said they have indic...

I was mostly embarrassed about '10 Things I Hate About You': Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt says he used to be embarrassed about starring in the acclaimed teen comedy 10 Things I Hate About You. A modern take on the Shakespearean comedy The Taming of the Shrew, the movie was the actors earliest lead role...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020