Left Menu
Development News Edition

Our medical fraternity made nation proud: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Hailing the medical fraternity, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that they have all made the nation proud and shown to the world that India can be a trusted partner when it comes to global engagement and trade.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 17:48 IST
Our medical fraternity made nation proud: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal
Union Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Hailing the medical fraternity, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that they have all made the nation proud and shown to the world that India can be a trusted partner when it comes to global engagement and trade. According to a release, speaking at the inauguration of CII's 12th MedTech Global Summit here on Thursday, Goyal said that the pharmaceutical industry persevered to ensure an adequate su1pply of medicines for India and the world.

"The medical devices industry laboured and helped us indigenously prepare products required to fight COVID-19. Our doctors, paramedics and medical fraternity have made the nation proud by serving the common man relentlessly through their commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of India," the minister said. He said that today we can proudly say that India has shown to the world what a strict lockdown means and has also shown what a rapid recovery looks like.

"Our numbers of COVID-19 recovery are very heartening, crossing the 70% recovery mark. This period has been great learning for all of us," the Minister was quoted as saying. Goyal said that our industries of pharma, medical devices and the medical profession will evolve, with the realisation that being self-reliant is important to care for the lives of the people.

Goyal also said that bringing people together, using data and processing that data can help us further improve our healthcare delivery system and ensure a seamless flow of relevant patient information. The minister said that along with being the 'Pharmacy of the World', we will also become the 'Hospital of the World, where the world will be able to use facilities, high-quality medical care and high-quality treatment that India will provide to the rest of the world, the release informed.

Goyal said that the wellness centre is another focus area of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that preventive healthcare through wellness centres will be the way forward. "The minister said that Prime Minister has laid out a vision for a very bright future in which the entire country's healthcare needs will be upgraded. He expressed the confidence that India will ensure availability of good quality healthcare, equipment & facilities with access to all Indians,' the release said.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: South Korea COVID-19 infections 'in full swing'; Vietnam's coronavirus infections pass 1,000 mark and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to be tested on 40,000 people TASS cites developerMass testing of Russias first potential COVID-19 vaccine to get domestic regulatory approval will invo...

C'garh disburses Rs 1,737 cr to farmers, tendu leaf collectors

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday disbursed total Rs 1,737.50 crore to farmers, tendu leaves collectors and dung sellers under three different schemes of the state government. The event, organised on the occasion of for...

Wadhwani Foundation exhorts start-ups to see COVID-19 crisis as 'unprecedented opportunity'

The Wadhwani Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, has lauded the undying spirit of start-ups and entrepreneurs for not giving in even after being hit badly by the coronavirus-induced business slump and exhorted them to see the crisis ...

Cong leaders prevented from proceeding to slain Dalit leader’s village

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and other leaders of his party were on Thursday prevented from visiting the family members of slain Dalit head Satyamev Jayate of Basgaon village of Azamgarh district. With a heavy deployment of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020