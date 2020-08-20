Maha: Nagpur records 989 new COVID-19 cases; 46 deaths

With the detection of 989 fresh infections on Thursday, the COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Nagpur district rose to 17,722, a district official said. At least 1,235 patients were discharged from hospitals in the district, taking the number of recoveries to 8,664, the official said.

Nagpur also recorded 46 new casualties that have taken the toll to 625, he said. At present, 8,433 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district, he added.