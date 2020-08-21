Left Menu
Gehlot announces additional honorarium for medical staff in COVID care hospitals

Gehlot also directed police and district administration officials to ensure stern action is taken if the health protocols are violated. The chief minister said there will be no compromise with the health protocols and everyone will have to follow rules and protocols in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-08-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 00:06 IST
To encourage doctors and nursing staff working in COVID care hospitals, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced to give additional honorarium to them, a statement said. The decision was taken in a corona review meeting on Thursday.

The chief minister gave directions to give additional honorarium to doctors and nursing staff of ICU and wards of COVID care hospitals for providing good care to patients, it said. Gehlot also directed police and district administration officials to ensure stern action is taken if the health protocols are violated.

The chief minister said there will be no compromise with the health protocols and everyone will have to follow rules and protocols in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Health minister Raghu Sharma, chief secretary Rajeeva Swarup and other senior officials were also present during the meeting.

