COVID-19:Hospicio hospital operations to be shifted to New South Goa District Hospital

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Thursday said that operations of Hospicio hospital will be shifted to New South Goa District Hospital in order to use the old building as a COVID-19 facility. He said that the government has come up with another battleground to defeat the virus.

"With the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Margao, the government has prepared another battleground to combat the virus. Operations of Hospicio hospital would be entirely shifted to the New South Goa District Hospital and the old hospital will be used as a COVID hospital for Pre-Natal and Ante-Natal activities," Rane said. "This new facility will be operational by September 1, 2020," added Rane.

He said that the government is taking all necessary measures to fight the virus and provide our citizens with quality health care services. As many as 350 new COVID-19 positive cases and 161 recovered cases were reported in Goa on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 13,099, including 3,910 active cases, 9,063 recovered cases and 126 total death cases till date, according to the Health Department. (ANI)