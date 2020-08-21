Left Menu
Development News Edition

British public debt tops 2 trillion pounds for first time

Britain's public debt went above 2 trillion pounds ($2.65 trillion) for the first time in July as the government ramped up public spending to cope with the coronavirus pandemic and tax revenues fell, official data showed on Friday. Net debt, excluding public banks, rose to 2.004 trillion pounds ($2.66 trillion), up by nearly 230 billion pounds from July 2019 and equivalent to 100.5% of Britain's economic output, its highest since 1961.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 12:11 IST
British public debt tops 2 trillion pounds for first time
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain's public debt went above 2 trillion pounds ($2.65 trillion) for the first time in July as the government ramped up public spending to cope with the coronavirus pandemic and tax revenues fell, official data showed on Friday.

Net debt, excluding public banks, rose to 2.004 trillion pounds ($2.66 trillion), up by nearly 230 billion pounds from July 2019 and equivalent to 100.5% of Britain's economic output, its highest since 1961. Borrowing in the April-July period, the first four months of the financial year, surged to 150.5 billion pounds, almost three times borrowing by the government during the previous financial year as a whole, the Office for National Statistics said.

In July alone, borrowing excluding public sector banks was 26.7 billion pounds, slightly less than the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. But in July last year, the budget was in surplus by about 1.6 billion pounds, boosted by receipts of income tax which typically fall in the month. "Today's figures are a stark reminder that we must return our public finances to a sustainable footing over time, which will require taking difficult decisions," finance minister Rishi Sunak said.

Debt as a share of gross domestic product was also pushed up by the sharp contraction in the size of Britain's economy during the coronavirus lockdown, the ONS said.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Trumps terms Joe Biden's acceptance speech 'just words'

US President Donald Trump reacted to his Democratic rival Joe Bidens acceptance speech with a subdued and succinct tweet, terming the former vice presidents address as just words. On the final day of the four-day virtual Democratic National...

Crossbeats, the pioneer in true wireless now steps into the smartwatch segment with 3 unbeatable timepieces

Bengaluru Karnataka India Aug 21 ANIBusinessWire India Theres smart. And then theres over smart. Meet the new best friends from Crossbeats - ACE, TRAK, and IGNITE. Precisely crafted and loaded with useful apps, theyre built to be an extensi...

Hot Blue Jays head to Florida to face hotter Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have finally returned home after a 10-game road swing, and they made plenty of memories along the way. The American League East club will open a week-long homestand Friday night 640 ET with a four-game set against the Tor...

Kerala HC dismisses Ramesh Chennithala's plea against collecting call records of COVID patients

The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking directions to the police not to collect call detail records CDRs of COVID-19 patients and persons likely infected under quarantine. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020