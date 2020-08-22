Philippines reports 4,933 coronavirus infections, 26 deaths

Philippines reports 4,933 coronavirus infections, 26 deathsReuters | Manila | Updated: 22-08-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 13:53 IST
The Philippines reported 4,933 infections of the new coronavirus on Saturday, the fifth straight day above 4,000, and 26 COVID-19 deaths.
In a bulletin, the health ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 187,249 while confirmed deaths have reached 2,966. The Philippines has the most infections in Southeast Asia, and second-highest number of deaths, behind Indonesia.
