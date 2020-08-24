China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, 8th day without local infections

China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for Aug. 23, all of which were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, the country's health authority said on Monday. This compared with 12 new COVID-19 cases reported a day earlier, all imported too, and marked the eighth consecutive day of no locally transmitted cases.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 84,967, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 27 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases - patients who are infected with the coronavirus but not exhibiting any symptoms - compared with 15 such cases reported a day earlier.