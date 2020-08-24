Left Menu
FACTBOX-China's coronavirus vaccine development efforts

China has several novel coronavirus vaccine candidates in the late stage of development. Below is a summary of its efforts to develop vaccines.

HOW MANY CHINESE VACCINES ARE IN PHASE 3? Four of the world's seven vaccines that are in the third phase of trials are from China.

Two of the candidates are from China National Biotec Group (CNBG), a unit of state-owned pharmaceutical giant China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm). Sinovac Biotech is developing the third candidate called CoronaVac, while CanSino Biologics is working with state military research unit Academy of Military Medical Sciences on Ad5-nCoV.

WHO IS PARTNERING WITH CHINA FOR TRIALS? Argentina, Peru, Morocco, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates have allowed CNBG to run Phase 3 trials. It's not immediately clear if the company's two vaccine candidates will be tested in those countries.

Indonesia and Brazil are helping with Phase 3 trials of Sinovac's CoronaVac, while Bangladesh aims to run a late-stage clinical trial for the experimental vaccine. Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Russia have agreed to conduct Phase 3 trials of CanSino's candidate, while Mexico has signed an early agreement with the Chinese firm for a late-stage trial.

HOW EXPERIMENTAL COVID-19 VACCINES ARE USED IN CHINA? China has been administering experimental coronavirus vaccines to groups facing high infection risks such as medical workers since July under an "emergency use" program.

Authorities could consider modestly expanding the emergency use program to try to prevent outbreaks during the autumn and winter. China has not specified how many people have been vaccinated or which product has been given.

Before the official launch of the program in July, China's military approved the use of CanSino's vaccine, in June, while state media reported in June that employees at state-owned firms traveling overseas were allowed to take one of the two candidate vaccines being developed by CNBG.

