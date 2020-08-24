Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

South Korea's coronavirus battle has been complicated by a fight between President Moon Jae-in's administration and the Sarang Jeil Church, the second religious group at the centre of a major cluster of cases. The government accuses the church of obstruction by not providing complete lists of its members and spreading fake news.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 16:18 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Plasma treatment authorised

U.S. President Donald Trump hailed the Food & Drug Administration's authorisation of a coronavirus treatment that uses blood plasma from recovered patients, a day after accusing the agency of impeding the roll-out of vaccines and therapeutics for political reasons. The FDA, explaining its decision, cited early evidence suggesting blood plasma can decrease mortality and improve the health of patients when administered in the first three days of their hospitalization.

Equity markets gained for a second straight session on Monday as the news about the treatment boosted risk assets and markets geared up for the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole meeting later in the week. Seoul orders masks on, indoors and out

South Korea's capital on Monday ordered people to wear masks in indoor and outdoor public places for the first time, as it battles a surge in coronavirus cases. South Korea's coronavirus battle has been complicated by a fight between President Moon Jae-in's administration and the Sarang Jeil Church, the second religious group at the centre of a major cluster of cases.

The government accuses the church of obstruction by not providing complete lists of its members and spreading fake news. Church members say they are victims of a politically motivated witch-hunt. Get children back to school, says British PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on parents to send their children back to school next month after the summer holidays. "The risk of contracting COVID-19 in school is very small and it is far more damaging for a child's development and their health and well-being to be away from school any longer," Johnson said.

Schools shut their doors in March, except for the children of key workers, and reopened in June for only a small number of pupils. Auckland lockdown extended

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended a coronavirus lockdown in the country's largest city, Auckland, until the end of the week and introduced mandatory mask wearing on public transport across the nation. Neighbouring Australia reported its lowest one-day rise in new coronavirus infections in almost two months on Monday, raising hopes that a deadly second wave is subsiding.

Australia's Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland and Western Australia states reported a combined 121 new cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest single-day rise since July 5. Bali tourism plan on hold

The Indonesian island of Bali has postponed a plan to reopen its biggest tourism hub to international visitors on Sept. 11, due to the rising level of coronavirus cases, its governor said. Tourism is Bali's main source of income and travel restrictions have hammered the economy.

(Compiled by Linda Noakes and Karishma Singh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia opens inquest into foreign teen's death near resort

A Malaysian coroner began an inquest Monday into the death of a French-Irish teen, a year after her body was found near a nature resort where she vanished while on holiday. Nora Anne Quoirins disappearance from her familys cottage at the Du...

India conducts nearly 3.6 cr COVID-19 tests so far, tests per million scale new peak of 26,016

Indias COVID-19 tests per million rose sharply to 26,016 as cumulative tests surged to 3.59 crore, the Health Ministry said on Monday underlining that a key component in Indias COVID-19 response has been early identification of cases by ti...

Goyal directs DFFCIL to speed up project to compensate for loss of time

Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Commerce Industry, today reviewed the progress of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India Limited DFCCIL. During the meeting, the senior officials informed the current status of the project....

Nabard launches credit guarantee programme for NBFC-MFIs

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development Nabard on Monday said it has introduced a dedicated debt and credit guarantee product to ensure unhindered flow of credit in rural areas hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The product- Stru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020