Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases in general population, declares lockdown

Gaza reported its first cases of COVID-19 in the general population on Monday, as authorities confirmed four infections at a refugee camp and security forces declared a full lockdown for 48 hours. As rumours spread, people raced to supermarkets to stock up on food and hygiene supplies. Until Monday the 360 square-kilometre coastal strip, home to 2 million Palestinians, had reported no infections outside quarantine centres.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 02:31 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 02:31 IST
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases in general population, declares lockdown

Gaza reported its first cases of COVID-19 in the general population on Monday, as authorities confirmed four infections at a refugee camp and security forces declared a full lockdown for 48 hours. The four cases were from a single family in a camp in central Gaza, a government spokesman said, amid concern over Gaza’s potentially disastrous combination of poverty, densely populated refugee camps and limited hospital capacity.

"A full curfew will be imposed starting tonight and in all of the Gaza Strip," said Salama Marouf, chairman of the government's media office. "It will include official, private and educational facilities as well as closing mosques, markets, wedding halls and sport clubs.” The statement continued: "We are now working to determine the causes of infection and the map of those who made contact with the infected cases."

Ahead of the announcement Gaza's security forces began to seal off entrances to cities across Gaza, according to a drill rehearsed in July. As rumours spread, people raced to supermarkets to stock up on food and hygiene supplies.

Until Monday the 360 square-kilometre coastal strip, home to 2 million Palestinians, had reported no infections outside quarantine centres. Those centres had recorded one death and 109 infections. People arriving in Gaza had to spend 21 days in the centres on orders from Hamas, the armed Islamist group that has controlled Gaza for over a decade.

The 40-km-long coastal strip is flanked by Israel to the north and east and by Egypt along its southern border. Both countries have imposed restrictions on movements, citing security concerns over Hamas, which is considered a terrorist organisation by Israel and the United States. As a result most Gazans have had little access to the outside world for years due to the blockade, which many compared to a permanent lockdown.

“The virus will eventually get (in) ... you can’t isolate Gaza from the world forever,” Abdelnaser Soboh, director of the World Health Organization’s Gaza office, said in July.

TRENDING

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Serena begins marathon with exhausting first step

Serena Williams shook off some COVID-19 layoff rust to grind out a 7-66 3-6 7-60 win over Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus on Monday to move into the third round of the Western and Southern Open.Williams matches are a magnet for fans but with no...

Pompeo address to Republicans at odds with instruction to his own diplomats

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak to the Republican National Convention this week despite having told U.S. diplomats that presidential appointees may not take part in any such partisan political activity. The instruction is in ...

Weekly markets reopen in Delhi on a trial basis

By Ajit K Jha Weekly markets in the national capital that have been shut since last week of March due to coronavirus induced lockdown reopened on Monday after Delhi government allowed it till August 30, on a trial basis.One such weekly mark...

US Secretary of State hopes more Arab nations will forge formal ties with Israel

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday local time expressed hope that more Arab countries will establish diplomatic ties with Israel following the announcement of normalisation of countrys ties with UAE. Im very hopeful that we will se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020