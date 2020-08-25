Left Menu
Turkey's new COVID cases surpass 1,500, highest since mid-June

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 25-08-2020 22:45 IST
Turkey's new coronavirus cases jumped to its highest level since mid-June on Tuesday at 1,502, according data provided by the government, which responded by banning some celebrations in 14 provinces.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that 24 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the country's toll to 6,163. More than 261,000 people have contracted the disease in Turkey, according to the official tally.

New cases were last this high on June 15 - two weeks after Turkey lifted a partial lockdown - when the country logged 1,592 cases.

