Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gaza in lockdown to contain its first COVID-19 outbreak

Health authorities in the Hamas-controlled territory are concerned over the potentially disastrous combination of poverty, densely populated refugee camps and limited hospital facilities in dealing with an outbreak. A government spokesman said the four cases were uncovered after a woman travelled to the West Bank, where she tested positive.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 03:07 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 03:07 IST
Gaza in lockdown to contain its first COVID-19 outbreak

Gaza was in lockdown on Tuesday after the first cases of COVID-19 in the general population of the Palestinian enclave, whose restricted borders until now had helped spare it from an outbreak. Health authorities in the Hamas-controlled territory are concerned over the potentially disastrous combination of poverty, densely populated refugee camps and limited hospital facilities in dealing with an outbreak.

A government spokesman said the four cases were uncovered after a woman travelled to the West Bank, where she tested positive. Four members of her family then tested positive in Gaza, the first cases outside quarantined border facilities. Interior Ministry spokesman Eyad al-Bozom said the family had been in contact with many other people in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, and that the camp was now isolated from the rest of the 360 sq. km. territory.

"Pandemic investigation committees are conducting the necessary tests to follow up the conditions of the infected four people and those who had come in contact with them," he said. In a sign that the virus had already begun to spread, Gaza health authorities later on Tuesday announced that two patients at Gaza City's bustling Shifa Hospital were diagnosed with the virus, and that they were unrelated to the initial four cases.

Businesses, schools and mosques were shuttered late on Monday, and the enclave's streets were largely deserted as police broadcast loudspeaker warnings to obey a 48-hour curfew. "The movement of people is prohibited except in extreme necessity. When forced to move for an urgent matter people must wear face masks," said a health ministry statement. It warned of "legal measures" against violators.

With Israel and Egypt maintaining tight restrictions along the coastal enclave's fortified frontier, most Gazans have little access to the outside world, and hospitals often complain about shortages of medical supplies. The two countries cite security concerns over Hamas for the blockade. "What happens if one of us gets infected?" asked Khaled Sami, a Gaza resident. "When people are seriously ill, they send them into Israel, the West Bank or Egypt. Everything is closed now and who is going to open the gate for someone suffering from the coronavirus?"

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization said Gaza's hospitals currently have capacity for 350 COVID-19 patients for a population of two million. Dr Ayadil Saparbekov, head of WHO's local Health Emergencies Team, said it would work with the Gaza authorities to convert former border protest medical tents into COVID-19 triage facilities.

"That way doctors can identify if they have symptoms, and they won't rush to hospitals and risk infecting everyone there," he said. Meanwhile social media users sent messages of support, and encouraged people to remain at home.

"We are staying in the hospital for your sake. Stay home for us," ran one post alongside photographs of Gaza doctors. (Additional reporting by Rami Ayyub in Jerusalem and Zainah El-Haroun in Ramallah. Editing by Jeffrey Heller, Angus MacSwan and Alexandra Hudson)

TRENDING

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

Ambrane Pulse smartwatch with 10-day battery life launched for Rs 3,499

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Land of Opportunity: Second day of Republican National Convention

First lady Melania Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lead an array of Americans making the case at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday for re-electing President Donald Trump over Democrat Joe Biden in November.The foll...

Cycling-BORA-Hansgrohe boss raises COVID-19 testing fears after false positive

The manager of German cycling team BORA-Hansgrohe has raised concern about COVID-19 testing ahead of the Tour de France after pulling his team out of the Bretagne Classic on Tuesday because of a false positive. BORA-Hansgrohe withdrew all o...

German coalition agrees to extend coronavirus relief for economy

German coalition parties agreed on Tuesday to extend measures to cushion the effects of the coronavirus crisis on Europes biggest economy, including prolonging a short-time work scheme and a freeze on insolvency rules.The German economy con...

North Korean leader Kim calls for prevention efforts against coronavirus, looming typhoon -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for prevention efforts against the novel coronavirus and a typhoon, state news agency KCNA said on Tuesday. An enlarged meeting of the politburo of the Workers Party took place amid a pandemic that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020