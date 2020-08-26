Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany wants to scrap free corona-tests for all travellers

Compulsory tests for those travellers will stay in place. Spahn said, however, that should mandatory tests be scrapped, local authorities will have to intensify monitoring to ensure returning holidaymakers abide by quarantine rules.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-08-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 16:27 IST
Germany wants to scrap free corona-tests for all travellers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Germany wants to scrap mandatory free coronavirus tests for returning travellers it introduced early this month to stop a rise in new cases, its health minister said on Wednesday, citing capacity constraints at laboratories.

The free tests were introduced in the first week of August after new coronavirus cases breached the 1,000-a-day threshold for the first time since May, fuelling fears of a return to painful lockdowns. The tests have been criticised by some health professionals as ineffective as some holidaymakers who had tested negative at airports produced positive results several days later. There are also staff and equipment shortages.

A rule requiring travellers returning from areas that Germany considers as hotspots to self-quarantine for 14 days will remain. The quarantine can be lifted five days after arrival at the earliest with a negative test result. Compulsory tests for those travellers will stay in place.

Spahn said, however, that should mandatory tests be scrapped, local authorities will have to intensify monitoring to ensure returning holidaymakers abide by quarantine rules. "This is not a plea, it is a government order," said Spahn. "At a time when the number of new infections in Germany is low it is important to prevent the virus spreading in the country through returning travellers."

Many details still have to be finalised, such as whether tests for returnees from risk regions should remain free of charge and when the new rules should kick in. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said 42% of recent new cases had likely occurred abroad. It reported just under 1,600 new infections on Wednesday, bringing Germany's total to 236,429, including 9,280 deaths.

The foreign ministry is extending its travel warning for countries outside Europe until Sept. 14 due to continued concern about the coronavirus, a government source said.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ABVP urges education minister to reduce university fees, permit instalments

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP on Wednesday presented a memorandum to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, urging him to reduce university fees and permit fee payment in instalments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Along wit...

Nitish Katara murder: HC dismisses Vikas Yadav’s parole plea on ground of mother’s illness

The Delhi High Court has dismissed the parole plea of Vikas Yadav, who is serving life term for killing business executive Nitish Katara in 2002, by refusing his submission that he has to attend his ailing mother as there is no one to look ...

UP sees 82 COVID-19 deaths, highest single-day spike of 5,898 cases takes tally past 2 lakh-mark

Uttar Pradesh reported 82 COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 3,141 in the state, while the highest single-day spike of 5,898 new cases took its caseload past the two lakh-mark to 2,03,020.&#160; ...

Sanjay Gadhvi celebrates 16 years of 'Dhoom'

Director Sanjay Gadhvis action thriller Dhoom turns 16 this week and reflecting on the films release, the filmmaker on Wednesday said he was both nervous and confident before the movie hit the screens all those years ago. A Yash Raj Films p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020