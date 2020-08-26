Left Menu
Nepal’s COVID-19 caseload reaches 34,418

Nepal on Wednesday recorded 885 new coronavirus cases, taking the country’s COVID-19 caseload to 34,418, health ministry said. Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Dr Jageshwar Gautam said that 385 corona patients were discharged after recovery from various isolation centers. He said that 885 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 24 hours.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-08-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 18:08 IST
Nepal on Wednesday recorded 885 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 34,418, health ministry said. Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Dr Jageshwar Gautam said that 385 corona patients were discharged after recovery from various isolation centers.

He said that 885 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 24 hours. The country's recovery tally has reached 19,504 as of Wednesday.

The Kathmandu Valley alone reported 301 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday. Nepal has so far conducted a total of 635,252 polymerase chain reaction tests. On Wednesday, 13,253 people were tasted in various laboratories across the country.

Meanwhile, 11 people including two women succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 death toll to 175, according to Gautam. There are currently 14,739 active cases undergoing treatment at hospitals and various isolation centres in the country, he added.

