Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Almost 328,000 teachers in primary and secondary schools in Kenya will be able to be treated for coronavirus disease following an agreement between their employer and their medical insurer, according to a news report by The Standard.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) on August 26 has said that teachers and their dependants are free to walk to any health facility and be treated for COVID-19 and any other health complications.

"In line with this, the Minet Kenya-led Consortium in conjunction with TSC has been and will continue to support government's efforts to combat COVID-19 by ensuring that any scheme member diagnosed with Covid-19 and exhibits symptoms, is able to access medical treatment at the designated scheme medical facilities," said TSC's CEO Nancy Macharia, confirming that teachers and their dependents are covered for treatment of COVID-19 subject to the medical scheme's terms and conditions.

The news is a relief to teachers at this time when many insurance companies have abandoned their clients by refusing to pay for treatment of the virus, despite the pandemic rendering many people jobless and eating into their finances.

Macharia, in addition to accessing the service, said other mitigation measures have been put in place in an effort to support teachers and their dependents and to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

"We have introduced a COVID-19 incidence reporting USSD tool *202*07# for teachers and their dependents and mental health and psychosocial support tele-counseling toll-free line 0800720029," Macharia said, adding this will allow members to access treatment via telemedicine.