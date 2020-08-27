Masks to be mandatory in Paris from Friday morning 8 am - media

Face masks will be mandatory everywhere in Paris from Friday morning 8 am, French BFM TV reported, quoting Paris deputy mayor Anne Souyris. News channel LCI also reported that face masks would be obligatory everywhere in Paris from Friday at 8 am, according to a prefectural decree that will be signed on Thursday afternoon.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said earlier on Thursday that the government was set to order the mandatory wearing of face masks across Paris to curb surging coronavirus infections but he had not indicated when the measure would take effect.