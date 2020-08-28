Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh's Beximco in coronavirus vaccine pact with India's Serum Institute

Bangladesh also approved a late-stage trial of a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd in the hope of being a priority recipient for the jab. Bangladesh confirmed 47 more deaths and reported 2,211 new cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the country to 306,794 with 4,174 deaths.

Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 28-08-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 16:19 IST
Bangladesh's Beximco in coronavirus vaccine pact with India's Serum Institute
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

One of Bangladesh's largest drugmakers, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, announced on Friday that it will invest with the Serum Institute of India (SII) to ensure Bangladesh gets access to vaccines it is developing for the novel coronavirus. The deal comes after Bangladesh said this month it was ready to hold trials of candidate vaccines developed by India as both countries seek to curb the spread of the virus.

"The investment amount will be treated as an advance and once the vaccine receives regulatory approvals, SII will include Bangladesh among the countries who will be the first to receive an agreed quantity of this vaccine from SII on a priority basis," Beximco said in a statement, citing the heads of both organizations. Beximco will also be the exclusive supplier for Bangladesh for a vaccine developed by the Serum Institute, it said.

The Serum Institute is the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines by volume. It is holding trials for three potential coronavirus vaccines, including one licensed to AstraZeneca Plc by Oxford University. Bangladesh also approved a late-stage trial of a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd in the hope of being a priority recipient for the jab.

Bangladesh confirmed 47 more deaths and reported 2,211 new cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the country to 306,794 with 4,174 deaths. India reported a record daily jump of 77,266 coronavirus infections on Friday, taking its total number of cases to 3.39 million with 61,529 deaths.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Probe `BJP angle' in Sushant case: Congress

The Maharashtra unit of the Congress on Friday demanded that the BJP angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case should be probed. Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant claimed that the CBI was going to question Sandeep Singh, who was prod...

Rugby-Brumbies overhaul dogged Force to seal playoffs berth

The ACT Brumbies shrugged off a slow start to claim a bonus-point 31-14 win over Western Force in Canberra on Friday and seal their place in the Super Rugby AU playoffs. Tom Wright, Tom Banks, Will Miller, Len Ikitau and Andy Muirhead score...

Soccer-Chelsea sign former PSG centre back Thiago Silva

Chelsea have bolstered their defence by bringing in Thiago Silva, with the former Paris St Germain centre back signing a one-year contract plus an option of a further 12 months, the English Premier League club announced on Friday.The 35-yea...

Two climate protesters arrested in London as demonstrations resume

Police arrested two climate activists on Friday as the resumption of Extinction Rebellions protests following a coronavirus-forced hiatus saw the pair target oil firm Shells main London office. They had painted the word lies in large green ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020