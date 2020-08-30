Left Menu
Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

There were 299 new infections as of Saturday midnight, the slowest daily rise in five days, bringing the national tally to 19,699 cases of the new coronavirus and 323 COVID-19 deaths, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Victoria, Australia sees new COVID-19 cases back in triple digits

Victoria, Australia posted 114 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, a day after they fell to 94 which had put them below triple digits for the first time in nearly two months. Victoria, the country's second-most populous state, has been battling a second wave of infections, with the state's capital Melbourne already four weeks into a six-week hard lockdown that authorities said may ease only gradually.

Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million: Reuters tally

Global coronavirus cases surged past 25 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, revealing steady growth in the pandemic as its epicentre shifts again. India's daily new case numbers have surpassed those of the United States and Brazil, the two countries worst hit by the pandemic, for more than three weeks.

Exclusive: Most U.S. states reject Trump administration's new COVID-19 testing guidance

A majority of U.S. states have rejected new Trump administration COVID-19 testing guidance in an extraordinary rebuke of the nation's top agency for disease prevention, according to officials at state health agencies and public statements reviewed by Reuters. At least 33 states continue to recommend testing people who have been exposed to COVID-19 and have no symptoms, spurning guidance published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week that said testing may be unnecessary. Sixteen states did not immediately respond to requests for comment and North Dakota said it had not made a decision.

South Korea marks 17th day of triple-digit coronavirus cases with dining curbs

South Korea reported its 17th day of triple-digit rises in coronavirus infections on Sunday, as restrictions on onsite dining at restaurants, pubs and bakeries in the densely populated Seoul area take effect. There were 299 new infections as of Saturday midnight, the slowest daily rise in five days, bringing the national tally to 19,699 cases of the new coronavirus and 323 COVID-19 deaths, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

China reports nine imported coronavirus cases, no local infections for record 14th day

Mainland China reported nine new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday, all them imported, the National Health Commission said on Sunday, meaning there were no locally transmitted infections for a record 14th straight day. The number of imported cases - found in people traveling into the country from overseas - was the same as a day earlier.

India sets global record with single-day rise in coronavirus cases

India's single day tally of 78,761 coronavirus infections on Sunday was the highest reported by any nation since the pandemic began. It surpassed a July 16 figure of 77,299 cases in the United States, a Reuters tally of official data showed.

India to reopen underground train networks even as coronavirus cases jump

India will reopen underground train networks and allow sports and religious events in a limited manner from next month as part of the government's efforts to revive the economy, even as coronavirus infections soar. India reported 76,472 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, slightly lower than the numbers seen in the last couple of days, but extending a run that has made the country's outbreak currently the world's worst.

Brazil coronavirus deaths rise above 120,000

Brazil has registered another 758 novel coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 41,350 new cases, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. The nation has now registered 120,262 coronavirus deaths and 3,846,153 confirmed cases.

Mexico coronavirus cases rise to 591,712, deaths up to 63,819

Mexico's health ministry on Saturday reported 5,974 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections and 673 additional fatalities, bringing the total to 591,712 cases and 63,819 deaths. The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 785 to 241,771 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 785 to 241,771, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. The reported death toll rose by six to 9,295, the tally showed.

