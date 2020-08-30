Amid single-day highest rise in COVID-19 cases, health experts urge all to follow safety protocols

By Joymala Bagchi As India recorded the highest single-day COVID-19 cases around the world, at 78,000 in the last 24 hours, health experts stress on strict adherence of the use of masks, sanitisers and social distancing norms in the coming times as the novel coronavirus has not changed its character and could still be easily transmitted.

As many as 948 deaths were reported from across the country today. Health experts stressed that people have to be extremely responsible in the coming times as the novel coronavirus has not changed its character and could still be easily transmitted.

Dr. Neeraj Jain, Chairman of the Department of Chest Medicine at Sri Gangaram Hospital, who also looks after the COVID ward told ANI, "In a way, people have forgotten how contagious this virus is. With increased movement and so-called equalization, the virus is spreading more and this is something we need to worry about. This is the time we have to be really careful." He further stated, "The need for basic precautions is a must. People are not being careful enough. The country must go back to normal but along with that people must be very very careful and responsible. I know people are getting tired of lockdown but this is not at all the time to socialize because cases are on the rise and are likely to rise further."

As Delhi reported close to 2,000 coronavirus cases on Saturday, Dr. Rajiv Parakh, Chairman, Medanta, division of peripheral vascular and endovascular sciences, feels this is a matter of concern. "With cases dropping and spiking, it should be noted that this thing is happening worldwide, be it Singapore, Hongkong or Taiwan. People thought they won the war but this should not have happened. We can't afford to let down our guards now. Social distancing, mask, and sanitiser are extremely important," Dr. Parakh said.

"The Government has come up with strict protocols along with phased re-opening with Unlock 4. This time is extremely crucial. Unfortunately, medical facilities in the interior of the country are extremely poor. It's either nonexistent or not of the standard required. Unlock 4 is going to be a trying period," Dr. Parakh informed. India reported the highest number of single-day COVID-19 cases in the world, with more than 78,000 cases recorded within the last 24 hours. However, the infection fatality rate and the overall mortality rate is quite low if compared to other countries, observed Dr. Sheeba Marwah, Assistant Professor and COVID-19 Nodal Officer Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital.

Dr. Marwah believes testing for the pathogen is increasing and so are the numbers but people are lowering their guards which could be detrimental to the progress the country has made so far while battling with the virus. "We are reiterating the importance of taking all precautions including social distancing, avoiding unnecessary gathering and travel as far as possible for the safety of the people," she added.

To contain the virus, the basic protocols of social distancing, masking and using sanitiser is a must and should continue as a primary guard against coronavirus. Dr. Manoj Kumar, Director Cardiology, Max hospital, Patparganj explains, "The pandemic is getting in a horrible situation and spreading to the rural areas. New positive cases have reached 78,000 with almost 1,000 fatalities in a day. We know from September 7 metro rail will start operating and we should obey the precautions more thoroughly. The cases are spreading because we are not following mask discipline. Basic protection should be strictly followed across India."

With a 76.6 per cent recovery rate, nearly 27 lakh people have recovered countrywide. (ANI)