Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan looks to AI as coronavirus challenges go-and-see quality control mantra

That process tasks workers with constantly monitoring all aspects of the production line to spot irregularities, and has made quality control one of the last human hold-outs in otherwise automated factories. Yet even at Toyota Motor Corp itself, when asked about automating more genchi genbutsu procedures, a spokesman said: "We are always looking at ways to improve our manufacturing processes, including automating processes where it makes sense to do so." QUALITY DEMANDS Improvements in artificial intelligence (AI) have come in tandem with increasingly affordable equipment but also stricter quality requirements from customers.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-08-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 12:49 IST
Japan looks to AI as coronavirus challenges go-and-see quality control mantra
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At a factory south of Japan's Toyota City, robots have started sharing the work of quality-control inspectors, as the pandemic accelerates a shift from Toyota's vaunted "go and see" system which helped revolutionise mass production in the 20th century. Inside the auto-parts plant of Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co Ltd, a robotic arm picks up and spins a bevel gear, scanning its teeth against a light in search of surface flaws. The inspection takes about two seconds - similar to that of highly trained employees who check around 1,000 units per shift.

"Inspecting 1,000 of the exact same thing day-in day-out requires a lot of skill and expertise, but it's not very creative," Chief Executive Hiroshi Otsuka told Reuters. "We'd like to release workers from those tasks." Global manufacturers have long used robots in production while leaving the knotty work of spotting flaws mainly to humans. But social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have prompted a rethink of the factory floor.

That has spurred the increased use of robots and other technology for quality control, including remote monitoring which was already being adopted before the pandemic. For a chart on global installations of manufacturing robots, click here https://tmsnrt.rs/34yOHYz.

In Japan, such approaches represent an acute departure from the "genchi genbutsu", go-and-see methodology developed as part of the Toyota Production System and embraced by Japanese manufacturers for decades with almost religious zeal. That process tasks workers with constantly monitoring all aspects of the production line to spot irregularities, and has made quality control one of the last human hold-outs in otherwise automated factories.

Yet even at Toyota Motor Corp itself, when asked about automating more genchi genbutsu procedures, a spokesman said: "We are always looking at ways to improve our manufacturing processes, including automating processes where it makes sense to do so." QUALITY DEMANDS

Improvements in artificial intelligence (AI) have come in tandem with increasingly affordable equipment but also stricter quality requirements from customers. However, automating inspections is challenging, given the need to teach robots to identify tens of thousands of possible defects for a specific product and apply that learning instantly. Musashi Seimitsu's low defect rate of one per 50,000 units left the firm without enough defective examples to develop an efficient AI algorithm.

But a solution came from Israeli entrepreneur Ran Poliakine, who applied AI and optics technology he had used in medical diagnostics to the production line. His idea was to teach the machine to spot the good, rather than the bad, by basing the algorithm on up to 100 perfect or near-perfect units - a modification of the so-called golden sample.

"If you look at human tissue, you are teaching an algorithm what is good and what is not good, and you only have one second to perform the diagnostic," he said. 'ON STEROIDS'

Since the breakthrough, Poliakine's startup SixAI and Musashi Seimitsu have established MusashiAI, a joint venture which develops and hires out quality control robots - a first in the field. Enquiries from automakers, parts suppliers and other firms in Japan, India, the United States and Europe have quadrupled since March when the novel coronavirus went global, Poliakine said.

"COVID-19 has accelerated the move. Everything is on steroids now, because working from home is showing that remote work can work," he said. For a chart on the five biggest users of manufacturing robots, click here https://tmsnrt.rs/3hxNlB1.

Earlier this year auto parts maker Marelli, which has operational headquarters in Japan and Italy, also began using AI quality inspection robots at a plant in Japan, and told Reuters last month that it wanted AI to play a bigger role in quality inspections in the coming years. Printer maker Ricoh Co Ltd, plans to automate all of the production processes for drum units and toner cartridges at one of its Japan plants by March 2023. Robots perform most of the processes already, and since April, technicians have been monitoring equipment on the factory floor from home.

"Of course, you need to be on site to assess and execute solutions when issues come up, but identifying and confirming are tasks we can now do from home," said Kazuhiro Kanno, general manager at Ricoh's printer manufacturing unit. Musashi Seimitsu will not say when it envisions its factory floors to be fully automated, but Otsuka said AI stands to complement, not threaten, the go-and-see system.

"AI doesn't ask 'Why? Why?' but humans do. We're hoping to free them up to ask why and how defects occur," he said. "This will enable more people to look for ways to constantly improve production, which is the purpose of 'genchi genbutsu'."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar set for worst August in five years

The dollar was set for a fourth straight month of losses on Monday after a U.S. Federal Reserve policy shift on inflation, while the euro was poised to post a fourth month of gains, taking both currencies to levels last seen in 2018. Invest...

Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Monday rose by Rs 9.2 to Rs 895.4 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for September delivery moved up by Rs 9.2, or 1.0...

Former athletes, sports shows take lead on social justice

Chris Webbers emotional comments last week in support of NBA players, who boycotted the playoffs after the shooting of Jacob Blake, generated millions of views because they came from the heart and addressed sensitive topics. But for Webber ...

Olympic flame out on display in Japanese Olympic Museum

The Olympic flame is going on display in Tokyo, just a short walk from the new National Stadium where it was supposed to be burning a month ago. The flame arrived in Japan from Greece in March and has been largely hidden away in Tokyo since...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020