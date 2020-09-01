Left Menu
Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed and Scientists see downsides to top COVID vaccines

COVID-19 often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; virus may impair heart functions The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

01-09-2020
Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed and Scientists see downsides to top COVID vaccines
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

COVID-19 often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; virus may impair heart functions

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. COVID-19 often undiagnosed in frontline hospital workers.

Scientists see downsides to top COVID-19 vaccines from Russia, China

High-profile COVID-19 vaccines developed in Russia and China share a potential shortcoming: They are based on a common cold virus that many people have been exposed to, potentially limiting their effectiveness, some experts say. CanSino Biologics' vaccine, approved for military use in China, is a modified form of adenovirus type 5, or Ad5. The company is in talks to get emergency approval in several countries before completing large-scale trials, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.

