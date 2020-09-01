Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany sees economy recovering faster than expected in 2020

Presenting the government's updated forecasts on Tuesday, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said the economy was doing better than expected and was recovering quickly from the coronavirus shock thanks to a strong response from the state. "Overall, we can say that at least for now, we are dealing with a V-shaped development," Altmaier told reporters, adding that he did not expect authorities to impose another round of lockdown measures as in March and April.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 16:02 IST
Germany sees economy recovering faster than expected in 2020
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Germany expects the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to be less severe than originally feared this year, but it sees a weaker rebound for Europe's largest economy next year due to sluggish foreign demand. Presenting the government's updated forecasts on Tuesday, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said the economy was doing better than expected and was recovering quickly from the coronavirus shock thanks to a strong response from the state.

"Overall, we can say that at least for now, we are dealing with a V-shaped development," Altmaier told reporters, adding that he did not expect authorities to impose another round of lockdown measures as in March and April. Confirming an earlier Reuters report, Altmaier said Berlin had revised upwards its 2020 forecast to a decline of 5.8% from a previous estimate of 6.3%.

Still, this would represent the biggest economic slump since the end of World War Two. During the global financial crisis, the economy contracted by 5.7% in 2009. For 2021, the government revised downward its growth forecast to an expansion of 4.4% from its previous estimate of 5.2%. This means the economy will not reach its pre-pandemic size before early 2022, Altmaier said.

The government expects exports to tumble by 12.2% this year before jumping by 8.8% in 2021. Private consumption is seen falling by 6.9% this year and then rising by 4.7% in 2021. SUSPENDING DEBT LIMITS

The revised forecasts will form the basis of tax revenue estimates, which the finance ministry is expected to update next week. This will be followed by Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's proposal for the federal government's budget in 2021. Scholz has already said he will ask parliament to suspend constitutionally enshrined debt limits next year so that the government can plan its 2021 budget with new debt as it sees necessary.

Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament already suspended the debt limit in March and June to allow the government to record new debt of 217.8 billion euros this year. The government has launched an unprecedented array of rescue and stimulus measures since March to shield companies and consumers from the initial impact of the pandemic and help them recover as quickly as possible.

The economy contracted by a record 9.7% in the second quarter as consumer spending, company investment and exports all collapsed. Still, Germany fared better than some other euro zone economies. The French economy contracted by 13.8% quarter-on-quarter in the April-June period and Italy's shrank by 12.8%. (Additional reporting by Christian Kraemer Editing by Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Salzburg gets path to Champions League via Israel or Belarus

Salzburg was drawn to face either Maccabi Tel-Aviv or Dinamo Brest on Tuesday in the Champions League playoffs. The Austrian champions will first play in either Israel or Belarus on Sept. 22 or 23, when the competition returns to a two-leg ...

JK govt withdraws 50 per cent 'corona tax' on liquor

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday withdrew the additional excise duty of 50 per cent levied on liquor after the outbreak of COVID-19 as a new excise policy for the remainder of 2020-2021 financial year came into force in the U...

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal reviews progress of DFCCIL

Union Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday reviewed the progress of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India Limited DFCCIL and discussed measures for its smooth functioning. In the review meeting, the pro...

Turkey detains senior Islamic State figure, minister says

Turkish police have arrested Islamic States top figure in Turkey and they suspect the militant group planned to carry out attacks, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Tuesday.He said the operation to capture the suspect was launched af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020