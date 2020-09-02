Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

COVID-19 often undiagnosed in frontline hospital workers Long neglected after landmark discovery, armored dinosaur finally gets its due When the bones of the early armored dinosaur Scelidosaurus were unearthed in 1858 in west Dorset, England, they comprised the first complete dinosaur skeleton ever identified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2020 02:44 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 02:28 IST
Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

COVID-19 often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; virus may impair heart functions

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. COVID-19 often undiagnosed in frontline hospital workers.

Long neglected after landmark discovery, armored dinosaur finally gets its due

When the bones of the early armored dinosaur Scelidosaurus were unearthed in 1858 in west Dorset, England, they comprised the first complete dinosaur skeleton ever identified. But aside from cursory papers by pioneering British paleontologist Richard Owen in 1861 and 1863 that incompletely described its anatomy, Scelidosaurus was long neglected despite the landmark nature of its discovery.

Scientists see downsides to top COVID-19 vaccines from Russia, China

High-profile COVID-19 vaccines developed in Russia and China share a potential shortcoming: They are based on a common cold virus that many people have been exposed to, potentially limiting their effectiveness, some experts say. CanSino Biologics' vaccine, approved for military use in China, is a modified form of adenovirus type 5, or Ad5. The company is in talks to get emergency approval in several countries before completing large-scale trials, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Chile trucker strike snarls shipments of salmon, fruit and grain

A strike by Chile truckers is hitting exports of salmon, fruit, meat and wine from the South American food producer to the United States, Europe and Asia, trade groups told Reuters on Tuesday.The week-long standoff has created port backlogs...

Book: Pence told 'to be on standby' for Trump hospital visit

A new book is reviving questions about President Donald Trumps unscheduled visit to Walter Reed military hospital last fall with the revelation that word went out for Vice President Mike Pence to stand by to temporarily assume presidential ...

New York City delays school start in deal with unions over coronavirus concerns

New York Citys public school system, the countrys largest, reached an agreement on Tuesday that resolves union leaders coronavirus safety concerns and pushes back the opening of classrooms for the new academic year by 11 days to Sept. 21. T...

Tennis-Murray marks Grand Slam return by clawing out five-set win against Nishioka

Former champion Andy Murray produced an astonishing fightback to outlast Japans Yoshihito Nishioka 4-6 4-6 7-65 7-64 6-4 in his long-awaited return to Grand Slam singles action in the U.S. Open first round on Tuesday.The 33-year-old Briton,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020