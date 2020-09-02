Left Menu
Order for treatment of woman suffering from uterus fibroid complied with: AIIMS tells Delhi HC

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) submitted before the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that its order for the treatment of a 37-year-old woman, who was suffering from uterus fibroid and severe anemia, has been complied with.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 16:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) submitted before the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that its order for the treatment of a 37-year-old woman, who was suffering from uterus fibroid and severe anemia, has been complied with. "Surgery done yesterday on Gulshan Farooqui by AIIMS that lasted over five hours was successful and court orders have saved her life" advocate Ashok Agarwal, appearing for the petitioner, submitted before the High Court.

In view of these developments, the Delhi High Court disposed of the writ petition. Gulshan, who is from Kanpur, had moved the High Court through Agarwal submitting that she was suffering from large fibroid uterus and severe anemia but AIIMS had refused treatment saying surgeries were not being conducted in AIIMS amid the pandemic.

She had submitted that she came to AIIMS on August 8 after several hospitals recommended her to get the surgery done at the premier institute, however, the petitioner further said that AIIMS told her serious surgeries are currently closed due to the pandemic. A single-judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla had on August 21, 2020, directed AIIMS to get Gulshan medically examined and get the required treatment administered to her.

Earlier, Aggarwal had said that no hospital in Delhi was ready to take up her case and provide treatment. "In such a situation, if she does not get surgery in AIIMS, then she may die too. If AIIMS decides not to do surgery, then where will such patients go. This decision taken by AIIMS is inhuman. Therefore it should be instructed to perform the surgery," he had said. (ANI)

