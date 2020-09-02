Left Menu
C'garh: Pregnant woman carried on cot for five km

But her family members hired a private vehicle and took her to the health centre in Kunkuri before the ambulance could reach, he claimed. Another health official said the woman was in good condition.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 02-09-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 17:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A pregnant woman had to be carried on a cot for five kilometres from her house to reach a motorable road so that she could be taken to hospital in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district. Ambulance could not reach the woman's house as there is no proper road to her village in Bagicha development block, an official said.

A dirt track leads to the village, Jabla, but no vehicle can ply on it when two rivulets across the path swell in the monsoon. Savitri Bai (27), the woman, complained of labour pains on August 31, so her family members decided to take her to hospital, a villager said.

She was placed on a cot hung on two bamboo poles and four persons carried her upto Ambakachhar village, five km away, he said. They had to then shift her to a private vehicle to reach Kunkuri health centre as no ambulance was available, he said.

Block Medical Officer Dr R N Dubey said the ambulance service was alerted as soon as they were informed about the woman's condition. But her family members hired a private vehicle and took her to the health centre in Kunkuri before the ambulance could reach, he claimed.

Another health official said the woman was in good condition. She was discharged on Wednesday afternoon as there was still time for delivery and her family wanted to take her home. They were provided an ambulance on the way back home, she added.

Vinod Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Bagicha Janpad Panchayat, said that after monsoon, construction of bridges on the two rivulets would be undertaken to provide road connectivity to Jablaand other villages in the area.

