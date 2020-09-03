Australia's Victoria state reports 113 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

Australia's Victoria state reports 113 new coronavirus cases, 15 deathsReuters | Sydney | Updated: 03-09-2020 04:35 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 04:35 IST
Australia's Victoria state, epicentre for coronavirus infections in the country, on Thursday said 15 people died from the virus in the last 24 hours and that there were 113 new cases.
The state recorded six deaths and 90 cases on Wednesday.
Victoria's capital Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city, is in its fifth week of a six-week lockdown. Authorities are scheduled to detail a timetable for easing curbs on Sunday.
ALSO READ
WBBL: Amy Satterthwaite resumes captaincy of Melbourne Renegades
Coronavirus lockdown forces Aussie Rules final out of Melbourne for first time
Wild windstorm kills 3, taints water in Melbourne
Soccer-Melbourne City ends Western United fairytale to reach final
Soccer-Champions Sydney to meet Melbourne City in A-League final