Australia's Victoria state reports 113 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

Australia's Victoria state, epicentre for coronavirus infections in the country, on Thursday said 15 people died from the virus in the last 24 hours and that there were 113 new cases.

The state recorded six deaths and 90 cases on Wednesday.

Victoria's capital Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city, is in its fifth week of a six-week lockdown. Authorities are scheduled to detail a timetable for easing curbs on Sunday.