Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rate of new Africa cases falls amid more testing

John Nkengasong dismisses the idea of a “hidden pandemic” on the continent, telling reporters that testing has improved significantly in Africa's 54 countries and close to 1% of the total population of 1.3 billion has been tested for the virus. He says earlier concerns about testing shortages are disappearing as countries test more, and the easing curve “represents a sign of hope.” Africa has a total of 1.2 million confirmed cases, roughly half in South Africa.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 03-09-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 15:52 IST
Rate of new Africa cases falls amid more testing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Africa's top public health official says the rate of confirmed new coronavirus cases has fallen again, by 14% from the previous week. John Nkengasong dismisses the idea of a "hidden pandemic" on the continent, telling reporters that testing has improved significantly in Africa's 54 countries, and close to 1% of the total population of 1.3 billion has been tested for the virus.

He says earlier concerns about testing shortages are disappearing as countries test more, and the easing curve "represents a sign of hope." Africa has a total of 1.2 million confirmed cases, roughly half in South Africa. "In the coming weeks we'll see dynamics begin to change with the introduction of antigen tests," Nkengasong says. "We're very encouraged it can transform the situation" as they can be easily decentralized for use beyond major cities and give a clearer picture of infections.

In response to the Trump administration says it will not work with an international cooperative effort to develop and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine globally, Nkengasong says "we are in this together. No country will be safe if any country in the world still has cases of COVID."

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha Vigilance raid properties related to Factories and Boilers Deputy Director

The Bhubaneswar division Vigilance officials on Thursday raided multiple places related to Ramesh Chandra Behera, Deputy Director, Factories and Boilers, Bhubaneswar over allegation of possession of disproportionate assets, informed the Vig...

Portland police make arrests after protest turns violent

Several demonstrators were arrested in Portland after they threw rocks and projectiles at police officials, authorities in the U.S. city said. The police said early on Thursday that demonstrators began a march around 11 p.m. local time, add...

Coronavirus angst as Canadian schools start to open

Canadian children are trickling back into classrooms, but the return is off to a rocky start with dozens of students in one province already in isolation amid COVID-19 scares and teacher unions filing labor challenges.Coronavirus cases have...

BJP leader Sandeep Warrier accuses Kerala CMO of forgery

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sandeep Warrier on Thursday alleged that someone else had signed a file on behalf of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan when Vijayan was in the United States for medical treatment in Sept 2018. On September...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020