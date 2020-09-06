Mexico records 122,765 additional deaths during pandemic -health ministry

Mexico records 122,765 additional deaths during pandemic -health ministryReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 06-09-2020 06:08 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 06:08 IST
Mexico has recorded an extra 122,765 deaths above expectations during the pandemic up to August, the health ministry said on Saturday in a report about excess mortality rates, suggesting Mexico's true coronavirus toll could be much higher.
Mexico has recorded 67,326 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
