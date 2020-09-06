Two more deaths in Chandigarh; 261 new coronavirus cases

The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 71 in Chandigarh with two more fatalities while the infection tally climbed to 5,763 after detection of 261 new cases on Sunday, according to a medical bulletin. A 58-year-old coronavirus positive man succumbed to the contagion at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here on Saturday, the bulletin said.

A 50-year-old man, infected with the virus, died at the GMCH on Saturday, it said. The fresh cases include a three-month-old child, according to the bulletin.

The areas in the Union Territory which reported new COVID-19 cases include sectors 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, Burail, Dadu Majra and Dhanas. There are 2,250 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the city.

A total 149 patients were discharged on Sunday after recovering from the infection, pushing the recovery count to 3,439 in the UT, the bulletin said. A total of 35,288 samples have been collected so far in Chandigarh and 29,168 of them have tested negative for COVID-19 while reports of 121 are awaited, it said.