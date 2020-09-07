Left Menu
Dharavi adds 5 COVID-19 cases; tally 2,824: BMC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 22:14 IST
Dharavi adds 5 COVID-19 cases; tally 2,824: BMC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai on Monday reported five new COVID-19 cases, taking its count of infections to 2,824, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) said.

The number of active cases in the densely-populated slum colony, once a COVID-19 hotspot, stood at 95 as 2,469 of2,824 patients have recovered from the viral infection.

