Dharavi adds 5 COVID-19 cases; tally 2,824: BMC

Dharavi adds 5 COVID-19 cases; tally 2,824: BMCPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 22:14 IST
Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai on Monday reported five new COVID-19 cases, taking its count of infections to 2,824, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) said.
The number of active cases in the densely-populated slum colony, once a COVID-19 hotspot, stood at 95 as 2,469 of2,824 patients have recovered from the viral infection.
