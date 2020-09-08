Left Menu
Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi government of 'mismanagement' of COVID situation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Modi government of "mismanagement" of the COVID situation and said due to it, India has now the second-highest total cases in the world.

Updated: 08-09-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 21:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Modi government of "mismanagement" of the COVID situation and said due to it, India has now the second-highest total cases in the world. He also alleged that there is no flattening of the curve and the country's weekend tally of coronavirus cases was more than those of the US and Brazil put together.

India has overtaken Brazil to take second spot in the total number of COVID-19 cases worldwide. "Due to Modi Govt's gross mismanagement of Covid: India's total cases world's 2nd highest. India's weekend tally higher than US & Brazil put together. On Sunday, India's share was 40% of total cases worldwide. No flattening of curve. Stay safe everyone," Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress has accused the Modi government of not handling the COVID-19 pandemic effectively and said that the lockdowns imposed by it have failed. Recording over 90,000 new cases for two days in a row, India's COVID-19 tally rose by 75,809 in the past 24 hours to reach 42,80,422 on Tuesday, while a record 1,133 fatalities took the death toll to 72,775, the Union health ministry data showed. During the same period, the number of recoveries surged to 33,23,950, pushing the recovery rate to 77.65 per cent, according to the data updated at 8 am on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.7 per cent. According to the data, there are 8,83,697 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country comprising 20.65 per cent of the total caseload.

India's tally of coronavirus infection crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, reached 30 lakh on August 23 and went past 40 lakh on September 5.

